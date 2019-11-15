|
|
Deborah K. Capizzi
11/15/2019
Deborah K. Capizzi 66 of East Stroudsburg, Pa. died on Friday Nov. 15, 2019. She was the loving wife of Thomas F. Capizzi. Born in Rockville Center, Long Island, N.Y. she was the daughter of Chester A and Evine (Moshaug) Strodl.
Deborah was a resident of the East Stroudsburg area for the past 28 years and prior to that she resided in the Long Island, N.Y. area. Deborah was a School Teacher with the East Stroudsburg School District for many years.
She is survived by 5 sons: Zachary Farrell of Huntington Beach, CA. , Daniel Farrell of Towson, Md., Jeffery Farrell of E. Stroudsburg, Pa., Timothy Capizzi of Long Island, N.Y., Thomas Capizzi of E. Stroudsburg, Pa., 6 grandchildren: James, Tyler, Kaitlyn, Peyton, Leann and Aaron, a sister Lois Brant of Los Vegas, Ne., a brother Mark Strodl of Long Island, N.Y.
Cremation services were handled by the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th.St.Stroudsburg, Pa. 18360
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home
23 N. 9th.St.
Pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019