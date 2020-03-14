Home

POWERED BY

Deborah L. Tepetziklis


1954 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deborah L. Tepetziklis Obituary
Deborah L. Tepetziklis
08/07/1954 - 03/12/2020
Deborah L. "Debbie" Tepetziklis, 65, of Blakeslee passed away Thursday morning March 12, 2020, at her home.
Born Aug. 7, 1954, in Plainfield, N.J., she was a daughter of the late Willington Daniel and Mary Baker. Deborah was educated in Plainfield, and following high school, she became a devoted housewife and mother.
She was of the Catholic faith, enjoyed going to the casino, and listening to Country Western music.
Preceding her in death, in addition to parents, was a grandson, Zachary Tepetziklis; and sisters, Bonnie Bagrello and Judy Stevens.
Surviving is her husband, Efstratios "Steve" Tepetziklis of Blakeslee; sons, Efstratios "Steve" Tepetzikis Jr. and his wife, Irena, of Plecs, Hungary, and Daniel Tepetziklis of Blakeslee; brother, Jeffrey Harris of Tucson, Ariz., and sister, Kathy Gartman and her husband, Donald, of Montgomery, Texas; and a granddaughter, Jorydan Tepetziklis of South Amboy, N.J.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family in Franklyn Memorial Park New Brunswick, N.J.
Cremation services have been entrusted to the Yanac Funeral & Cremation Service, Inc. 35 Sterling Road, Mount Pocono, where condolences can be made at the Web site listed below.
Yanac Funeral & Cremation Service, Inc.
35 Sterling Road, Mount Pocono, Pa. 18344
yanacfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deborah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -