Deborah L. Tepetziklis
08/07/1954 - 03/12/2020
Deborah L. "Debbie" Tepetziklis, 65, of Blakeslee passed away Thursday morning March 12, 2020, at her home.
Born Aug. 7, 1954, in Plainfield, N.J., she was a daughter of the late Willington Daniel and Mary Baker. Deborah was educated in Plainfield, and following high school, she became a devoted housewife and mother.
She was of the Catholic faith, enjoyed going to the casino, and listening to Country Western music.
Preceding her in death, in addition to parents, was a grandson, Zachary Tepetziklis; and sisters, Bonnie Bagrello and Judy Stevens.
Surviving is her husband, Efstratios "Steve" Tepetziklis of Blakeslee; sons, Efstratios "Steve" Tepetzikis Jr. and his wife, Irena, of Plecs, Hungary, and Daniel Tepetziklis of Blakeslee; brother, Jeffrey Harris of Tucson, Ariz., and sister, Kathy Gartman and her husband, Donald, of Montgomery, Texas; and a granddaughter, Jorydan Tepetziklis of South Amboy, N.J.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family in Franklyn Memorial Park New Brunswick, N.J.
Cremation services have been entrusted to the Yanac Funeral & Cremation Service, Inc. 35 Sterling Road, Mount Pocono, where condolences can be made at the Web site listed below.
Yanac Funeral & Cremation Service, Inc.
35 Sterling Road, Mount Pocono, Pa. 18344
yanacfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020