Deborah Lee Cardinella
11/21/2019
Deborah Lee "Debbie" Cardinella, 65, of Lehighton, passed away Thursday, November 21 in her home.
Born in East Stroudsburg, she was the loving daughter of the late William Wiese and the late June (Montross) Wiese.
Debbie was a medical office manager for a private practice in Allentown for over twenty years. She attended St. Matthew's UCC Church in Kunkletown. She was a strong woman, and a breast cancer survivor. She also had an excellent sense of humor. She loved traveling the world for work, and was also a former member of PAHCOM (Professional Association of Health Care Office Management). She will be deeply missed by all of her friends and family.
She is survived by a son, Tony Cardinella of Denver, CO; a brother, Randy Wiese and his wife Goldie of Kunkletown; and two sisters, Patti Kelley and her husband Chuck of Kunkletown, Bobbi Nordmark and her husband James of Stroudsburg. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Rick Wiese.
Services will be scheduled on a later date at the convenience of the family. Cremation will take place in H.G. Smith Crematory, Stroudsburg.
Kresge Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Kresge Funeral Home
1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville
www.kresgefuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019