Debra M. Ballestrieri
11/05/2020
Debra M. Ballestrieri, 62, of East Stroudsburg passed away at home surrounded by her loving family Thursday morning, November 5, 2020. Born in Paterson, NJ she was the daughter of Daniel and Ethel (Ullmer) Wood. Debra was the loving wife of Joseph Ballestrieri, with whom she shared 39 years of marriage.
Debra was of the Christian faith and a member of the Reformed Church of Bushkill. She had resided in the East Stroudsburg area for the past 30 years, and prior to that in New Jersey. Debra was a homemaker for most of her life.
In addition to her husband Joseph, Debra is survived by her children; Joseph A. Ballestrieri and Nicole Ballestrieri, granddaughter Mackenzi Ballestrieri, and sisters; Lori Le Roux and Kellie Arnone.
Cremation will be private. Memorial services will be announced at a later date. The Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc. 23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 is assisting the family with arrangements.
www.pulafuneralhome.com
Pula Funeral Home
23 North Ninth Street Stroudsburg PA 18360
www.pulafuneralhome.com

Published in Pocono Record from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Joseph J Pula Funeral Home
23 N 9Th St
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-7760
