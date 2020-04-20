|
Delbert S. "Del" Houser
06/16/1944 - 04/20/2020
Delbert S. "Del" Houser, 75, of Easton, PA passed away Monday, April 20th, at Gracedale Nursing Home, Nazareth.
Del was born in Ashley, PA on June 16, 1944, a son of the late Herbert E. and Clara (Derr) Houser.
He was the husband of the late Cassie (Morris) Houser who passed away in 2002. Del was employed as a Laborer at Lamtec Corporation in Mt. Bethel, PA., until retiring in 2010. He proudly served in the U.S. Army in the Vietnam War and was a Purple Heart recipient. Del was a former member of the VFW and a member and former president of the local International Textile, Garment, and Leather Workers' Federation
Del is survived by two daughters; Katie Houser, and Hannah Anderson, wife of Nick,
a son, Colt Houser, husband of Holly, five grandchildren, Oliver and Finn Houser, Benjamin, Eloise, and Emilia Anderson, a sister, Carol Manzi, and a brother, Herbert Houser, and many nieces and nephews.
Del was a family man and friend to many. He enjoyed talking to anyone he came across and was always proud to bring up his children in conversation. He loved watching old TV shows, was an avid reader of western novels, and loved his convertibles, but most of all he loved his family.
Burial will be private at the convenience of the family in Green Ridge Cemetery, Brodheadsville, PA. Arrangements have been entrusted to the James B. Gaffney Funeral Home, Pen Argyl, PA. Memorial services will be held at a later date; however, online condolences may be offered at gaffneyparsons.com
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gracedale Nursing Home, 2 Gracedale Avenue Nazareth, PA 18064.
James B. Gaffney Funeral Home
200 S. Robinson Ave., Pen Argyl
gaffneyparsons.com
Published in Pocono Record from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020