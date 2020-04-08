|
|
Delhi Schneider
4/7/2020
Delhi Schneider, 77, of Mt. Pocono, Pa. passed away at her home with her loving family at her side. She was the widow of Alan L. Schneider. Born in San Pedro Sula, Honduras she was the daughter of Francico and Transito (Robles) Altamirano.
Delhi was a resident of the Mt. Pocono area for the past 17 years and prior to that she resided in the Staten Island, New York area. She worked as an account analysis for the Chase-Manhattan Bank in New York City for many years. She was of the catholic faith.
She is survived by 2 sons: Alan V. Schneider of Mt. Pocono, Pa. and Juan Altamirano and his wife Tina of Quakertown, Pa. and 3 grandchildren: Nicolas, Sonia, and Jessica and a sister Zoila Rivera of Honduras.
Private family services will be held at the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th St., Stroudsburg, Pa. 18360, with burial in the Prospect Cemetery E. Stroudsburg, Pa.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home
23 N. 9th St., Stroudsburg
Pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020