Delma E. Lopez9/21/2020Delma E. Lopez, 62, of East Stroudsburg passed away surrounded by her family on Monday, September 21, 2020. Born in Saint Ana, El Salvidor she was the daughter of Deborah Fuentes (Lobos). Delma was the widow of Louis J. Lopez.Delma was of the Christian faith. She worked in the nutrition department of New York Presbyterian for most of her life.Delma is survived by her children and grandchildren. Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc. 23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 from 10-11am, with services at 11am. Burial will follow in Laurelwood Cemetery.Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg