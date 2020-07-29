Delores J. Walters
07/22/2020
Delores J. Walters, 84, passed away peacefully on Wednesday July 22, 2020 while under hospice care at her home in Klecknersville. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Harry.
Born in Carbondale, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Mabel Kane. She enjoyed gathering with family and friends, meeting new people, babysitting her grandchildren and tending to her flower gardens.
Delores, known as Dee to family and friends, grew up on the family farm in Equinunk until her junior year in high school, when the family moved to Bartonsville and her parents established Kane's Motel. She met Harry while attending Pocono High School and they became high school sweethearts. After graduating together, Harry enlisted in the Air Force. They were married in 1955 and lived in Mississippi, Germany and Maryland while he served. They moved back to Bartonsville and later settled in the Lehigh Valley. Delores was a devout Christian and long time parishioner of Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Bath.
Delores is survived by sisters Phyllis Riley of Scotrun PA, Betty Kulikowski and husband Hank of Pittsburgh PA, Linda Smith and husband John of Fort Pierce FL, and Susan Wilson of Fort Pierce FL. She was predeceased by a sister Shirley Meckes and a brother Gary Kane. Also surviving her are four children: Bryan and wife Gail of Leominster MA, Donna and husband Dave of Bath PA, William and wife Kate of Bethlehem PA, and Edward and wife Les of Port Orange FL. She was the loving grandmother of seven grandchildren: Scott, Anna, Justin, Donna Lin, David, Michael, and Timothy, and twelve great grandchildren: Tiffanie, Matthew, CJ, Allyson, Kaila, Nathan, Lianna, Harrison, Eben, Kaylee, Aiden, and Billy. She was a cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews.
Private services will be held for immediate family members.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation (www.alzfdn.org
) or the Klecknersville Rangers Volunteer Fire Company (www.krvfc.org
)
