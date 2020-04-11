|
|
Dena Renee Warmkessel
05/10/1973 - 03/28/2020
Dena Renee Warmkessel, 46, of the Poconos, lost her battle with brain cancer Saturday, March 28, 2020, in the comfort of her home with her son, Anthony Reitz and her fiancé, Michael P. Granahan, at her bedside.
Dena began to sing her song as Dena Renee Harrell May 10, 1973, in Flemington, N.J. She was known by all that loved her for her song. Dena would tickle the ivories or belt out a tune at all opportunities. She met her soulmate in 2006. Mike and Dena were, from that point, inseparable. They raised her sons, played together in numerous bands, were always up for a jam session or a night of Karaoke. Dena is Mike's "catlady", loving her numerous furbabies over the years.
Besides Michael and Anthony, she is survived by many loving family members including her children, Richie, Maggie, and Crystal; her parents, Sharon and Gerry Brummer; her step-sister, Cynthia Mason; her Aunt Alma; her sister-in-law, Amanda Gonzalez; and her nephews and niece, Sebastian, Ethan, and Amorosa, besides many other loved ones.
Due to Coronavirus, the family plans to host a Celebration of Life at a later date.
The family is accepting donations for funeral expenses and to help cover outstanding medical bills through a gofundme or you can mail them to: C/O Granahan Services 244 Lower Seese Hill Road Canadensis, PA 18325.
Published in Pocono Record from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020