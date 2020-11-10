Denise M. Zazulak
09/27/1973 - 11/06/2020
Denise M. Zazulak, age 47 of Towamensing Township, Kunkletown, PA passed away surrounded by her loving family on Friday, November 6, 2020 at her home.
Denise was the loving wife of Harry Zazulak for 18 years.
She was born in Middlesex, NJ on September 27, 1973, the daughter of William and Barbara (Rossiello) Giordano of Albrightsville, PA.
A graduate of Middlesex High School, she also earned her cosmetology license at Middlesex County Adult Technical School. Denise had worked as a beautician for several years. She enjoyed spending time outdoors hunting, camping, fishing, and gardening. Her indoor hobbies included crafting decorations, sewing, knitting, and home repairs. She succeeded in anything she put her mind to no matter what the project was. She had a loving and caring nature of people and animals always thinking of their needs first.
We have been blessed with the presence of Denise in our lives. She will be deeply missed by her loving husband: Harry Zazulak, her son: Stephen Zazulak both of Kunkletown, PA., her parents, Barbara and William Giordano of Albrightsville; three brothers: William Giordano and his wife Christina of Somerset, NJ, Robert Giordano and his wife Patricia of Portland, TN, Michael Giordano and his wife Missy of Belvidere, NJ and a sister: Christine Martini of Center Valley, PA and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made In Loving Memory of Denise M. Zazulak to MS Society, Cancer Society
, and St. Bernard Foundation Inc. Rescue @ www.saintrescue.org
