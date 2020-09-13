Dennis Armstrong

12/23/1962 - 9/10/2020

Dennis R. "Louie" Armstrong, 57, went to rest peacefully on September 10, 2020, with his daughters by his side.

Proud father to Amanda and Melissa, grandfather to Lee and Max, and uncle to Jessica, David, Nichole, and the late Jonathan and Ashleigh; brother to Jack, David, Kimberly, Robert, and Michael and son of the late Jean Brown and Robert Brown Sr., Dennis was an avid music and antique lover and a fountain of knowledge about rock and roll artists and classic cars. He had a thirst for learning, especially learning how things worked, and there was nothing he couldn't fix, or convince a company to replace free of charge. He reigned supreme as a practical joker, his wit was unique and never failed to paint a grin on any face. His sense of humor is irreplaceable and will be sorely missed.

Though he valued independence, he was the most friendly loner you could ever meet. Dennis could enjoy a conversation and make a friend anywhere, and couldn't help but come to the aid of anyone in need, saving the life of at least two on record.

He took pride in his work and expected the same of others. He was never late, never afraid to speak up, and believed anything worth doing was worth doing right. He was a person of great personal integrity and embodied the true spirit of a Teamster. He raised his daughters no differently than had they been sons, taught us that people should be equal regardless of gender, disability, class, color, sexual orientation or anything else, that being considerate of others was paramount, and that nothing was outside our reach if we endeavored to achieve it. His dreams knew no limit. In lieu of flowers or a donation, we ask your help in keeping his spirit alive by embodying these qualities, fostering them in others, and sharing laughs as often as you can.

Dennis hated funerals so we won't be having one. A celebration of life will be held when the pandemic has passed. It is unthinkable to the family to risk any further loss at this time.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store