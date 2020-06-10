Dennis M. Horvat
08/11/1946 - 06/08/2020
Dennis M. Horvat, 73, of East Stroudsburg, passed away Monday evening, June 8, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono.
Born on August 11, 1946 in Scranton, he was one of twelve children to the late Stephen and Mary (Walsh) Horvat and lived in Monroe County since 1975.
He served in the U.S. Army National Guard, and worked in maintenance at M&M Mars in Hackettstown, NJ.
Surviving are his companion, Marie Christine of East Stroudsburg; two sisters, Mary Ellen Predenkoski and husband Jude of Moosic and Marion O'Shea of Mahwah, NJ; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by nine siblings, Patricia Matay, Eugene T. Horvat, Joseph Horvat, Elizabeth Selemba, Ann Horvat Roman, Jack Horvat, Stephen Horvat, Robert Horvat and Joan Churilla.
Private inurnment will take place at the convenience of the family at Laurelwood Cemetery in Stroudsburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to a charity of one's choice.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.