Dennis S. Holland
01/11/1945 - 02/08/2020
Dennis S. Holland, 75, formerly of Bangor, PA passed away Saturday, February 8th, at Holy Redeemer Hospital, Meadowbrook, PA.
Dennis was born in Bethlehem, PA on January 11, 1945, a son of the late Sherwood and Edith (Trewin) Holland.
He was the husband of Charlene K. (Dotter) Holland. They celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary last May. He was a 1962 graduate of Bangor High School. Dennis was employed as an installer at the former Commonwealth Telephone Company in Bangor, PA until retiring in 2000. He was a Bangor Little League baseball coach for many years. Dennis enjoyed fishing and sports where he was an avid Yankees and Cowboys fan. He also served in the Pennsylvania National Guard.
Dennis was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Bangor, PA. He was also a lifetime member of the Liberty Fire Co. No. 2 in Bangor, PA and the Roseto Rod and Gun Club.
In addition to his loving wife Charlene, Dennis is survived by a son, Brett D. Holland, a daughter, Andrea M. Holland, two brothers, Scott Holland and Robert Kistler, a sister, Colleen Beers, and two grandchildren Andrew and Jessica Holland.
Funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Monday, February 17, 2020, at James B. Gaffney Funeral Home, 314 S. First Street, Bangor, PA, with Rev. Larry Laine officiating.
Family and friends are invited to call from 3 to 5 PM on Sunday, February 16th and from 10:30 to 11 AM on Monday, February 17th at the funeral home. Burial will be held at St. John's Cemetery, Bangor, PA. Online condolences may be offered at gaffneyparsons.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Liberty Fire Co. No. 2, 67 N 8th St., Bangor, PA 18013.
James B. Gaffney Funeral Home
314 S. First Street, Bangor
gaffneyparsons.com
Published in Pocono Record from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020