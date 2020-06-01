Devin J. Janvier
2004 - 2020
Devin J. Janvier
03/25/2004 - 05/26/2020
Devin J. Janvier, 16, of Tobyhanna, passed away suddenly Tuesday evening May 26, 2020.
Born in Queens, New York on March 25, 2004, he was a son of Guy Christie and Tasteann Butler of Tobyhanna. Devin was a tenth-grade student at Pocono Mountain West High School, Pocono Summit and enjoyed playing soccer, basketball, and listening to music.
Surviving in addition to his parents Guy and Tasteann are siblings: Tianna Bennett, Tiara Christie, Tevin Christie, Gavin Christie, and Guy Christie Jr all of Tobyhanna; and a host of extended family members.
A public viewing will be held on Thursday June 4, 2020 from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. in the Yanac Funeral & Cremation Service, Inc. 35 Sterling Road, Mount Pocono, in keeping with CDC, COVID -19 social distancing guidelines only 25 people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time and are expected to wear a face mask.
Funeral services will be private on Friday June 5, 2020 in the Full Gospel Holiness Church of God and Christ, 167 Summit Ave, Pocono Summit. Interment will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Pine Grove Road, South Sterling.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Yanac Funeral & Cremation Service, Inc. 35 Sterling Road, Mount Pocono, where online condolences can be made.
Published in Pocono Record from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
