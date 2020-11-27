Diane C. Smith
09/24/1947 - 11/22/2020
Diane C. Smith, 73, of Stroudsburg, passed away peacefully November 22, 2020 at home with her family. She was the loving and devoted wife of Ellis David Smith with whom she shared 47 years of marriage.
Born September 24, 1947 in East Stroudsburg, she was a daughter of Carl and Emma (Winters) Cook.
Diane attended Stroudsburg High School, had a Nursing degree from Northampton Community college and a Bachelor's Degree from East Stroudsburg University. She continued on to work as a data abstractor with the Quality Management department after working as a nurse with Orthopedics, Psychiatry and PCU for several years at Pocono Medical Center, she celebrated 25 years of service. She was an avid reader and loves children and cats. She was of Catholic faith.
Those left to cherish her memory including her husband David are a son; Christopher Smith: daughters; Lori Merwarth, Judy Calemmo, Donna Robenaux and Jeanne Tanner: grandchildren; Jeff, Beth, Steven, Alexandria, Seth, Tanner and Tyler: great grandchildren; Bella, Willow and Damon.
Due to recent health concerns, services will remain private and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice
