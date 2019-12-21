Home

Bolock Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Cresco
6148 Paradise Valley Road
Cresco, PA 18326
(570) 839-3535

Diane Gulmi

Diane Gulmi Obituary
Diane Gulmi
12/19/2019
Diane Gulmi, 64, of Pocono Lake, died unexpectedly Thursday, December 19, 2019, in Pocono Pines.
Born in Jersey City, N.J., she was a daughter of the late James and Lucille Catherine (Mirucki) Fruge.
Diane is going to be missed terribly by her life-long friends and family.
She is survived by her daughters: Stacy Colmorgen and her husband, George, of Tobyhanna; and Jennifer Fallat and her husband, David, of Saylorsburg; siblings: Kathleen Fruge of Jersey City, N.J.; Joanne Gonsewski and her husband, Frank, of San Antonio, Texas; James Fruge and his wife, Marie, of Secaucus, N.J.; Michelle D'Adamo and her husband, Joseph, of Villas, N.J.; Daniel Fruge and his wife, Kathy, of Loxahatchee, Fla.; Lucille Fruge of Secaucus, N.J.; Barbara Lorenzo of Harrington, Del.; Judy Fruge and her husband, Hector Rivera, of Belton, Texas; and her four beloved grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held in the near future; cremation was held privately.
Bolock Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco, PA 18326
Bolockfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019
