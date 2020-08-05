Diane M. Presbury08/04/2020Diane M. Presbury 94 of Bushkill, Pa. died on Tuesday Aug. 4, 2020 at her home. She was the widow of David Presburg. She was born in North Carolina. Diane was a resident of the Bushkill area for the past 29 years and prior to that she resided in the Queens, New York area. She worked as a nannie for many years while living in the New York area. She was of the catholic faith.She is survived by her very close friend Sonia Ricardo.Cremation services were provided by the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th.St.Stroudsburg, Pa. 18360Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc.23 N. 9th.St., Stroudsburg