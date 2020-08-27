1/
Dieter A. Nowak
Dieter A. Nowak
08/25/2020
Dieter A. Nowak, 79, of Scotrun, died Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at home. He was the loving husband of Christel (Meier) Nowak, who married in 1968.
Born in Loebschutz, Germany, he was the son of the late Wilhelm and Angela (Siegmund) Nowak.
After high school, he began an apprenticeship to become a tool & die maker. Dieter later moved to the United States, where he owned and operated Summit Tool Corporation in Pocono Summit. In his spare time, he enjoyed reading, had a love for history, and a great appreciation of opera.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Oliver Nowak and his wife Madeline of Pittsburgh; daughter, Claudia Leheste and her husband, Joerg of Waconia, Minnesota; sisters: Jenny Schopf and her husband, Richard of Abenheim, Germany; and Gisela Holl of Worms, Germany; grandchildren: Lauren, Jacob, and Thomas Nowak, and Paul and Olivia Leheste.
There will be no services at this time; private cremation has been entrusted to Bolock Funeral Home Crematory.
Bolock Funeral Home Crematory
6148 Paradise Valley Rd, Cresco
bolockfuneralhome.com



Published in Pocono Record from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bolock Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Cresco
6148 Paradise Valley Road
Cresco, PA 18326
(570) 839-3535
