Dolores E. Buskirk07/28/2020Dolores E. Buskirk, 76, of Stroudsburg, passed away Tuesday, July 28 in her home.She was the loving wife of Richard C. Buskirk. They celebrated their 34th wedding anniversary in June.Born in Lebanon, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Joseph S. Fadrowski and the late Doris M. (Watson) Fadrowski.Dolores was a homemaker for most of her life. In her earlier years, she owned and operated RonDee Pet Shop in Port Jervis, NY for twelve years.. Later, she worked for Pocono Downs Off Track Wagering in East Stroudsburg for twelve years. She was a former Cub Scout Den Leader for seven years. Most of all, she loved taking care of children. The best part of her day was spending time and taking care of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also was a sweet and caring babysitter for eight years. Dolores was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She will be deeply missed by all of her friends and family.In addition to her husband, she is survived by six sons, Michael B. Hendershot of Florida, Jerry A. Hendershot of Ashley, PA, Tony Hendershot of Wind Gap, Ronald S. Hendershot Jr. of Nazareth, Todd R. Buskirk of Stroudsburg, Tim Buskirk of Effort; six grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Bub Fadrowski, and a sister, Florence Fadrowski.A viewing will be held on Tuesday, August 4 from 7:00PM to 9:00PM from the Kresge Funeral Home, 1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville. Funeral services will be held on August 5 at 10:00 AM from the funeral home with Rev. Douglas Hayes officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Eaton Cemetery, Saylorsburg.Kresge Funeral Home1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville