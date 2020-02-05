|
Dolores Marie Grillo
02/01/2020
Dolores Marie Grillo, 81, of Pocono Summit, died peacefully February 1, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. She was the loving wife of George Grillo Sr.; with whom she had shared 59 years of marriage.
Born in Brooklyn, New York, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Palma (Curcio) Tilelli.
Dolores & George's love for the Pocono Mountains brought them to move their family to Pocono Summit where they have resided for the past 47 years. They have made many friendships and happy family memories.
Dolores was her grandchildren's biggest fan. You would always see her in the stands cheering at the sports event she was currently attending. Her love for her grandchildren was endless. She and her husband George enjoyed traveling with their family, flea marketing, and coming up with the latest craft idea. She had many talents.
For many years, Dolores worked in guest services at Mount Airy Lodge until its closure and up until her illness, she was a substitute secretary for the Pocono Mountain School District.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children: Donna M. Knecht of Pocono Lake; Craig Grillo and his wife, Shelly of Pocono Summit; George Grillo and his companion, Nataley Perry of Pocono Summit; daughter in-law, Michelle "Shelby" Grillo of Tannersville; grandchildren: Blake, Brianna, and Cody Knecht; and John and Sophia Grillo; as well as many nieces and nephews. Dolores was preceded in death by her son in-law, Dennis "Denny" Knecht and her brother, Frank Tilelli.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Luke's Hospice by visiting slhn.org/vna/donate or the Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, 3962 S. Delaware Street, Englewood, CO 80110.
Private cremation has been entrusted to Bolock Funeral Home Crematory. The family will honor her final requests in private.
