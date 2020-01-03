|
Domenico DeGirolamo
8/3/1944 - 1/1/2020
Domenico DeGirolamo, 75, died Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at the Gardens of Stroud in East Stroudsburg where he was a resident for several years. He was the husband of Ida R. (Mastriana) DeGirolamo.
Born on August 3, 1944 in Bari, Italy, he was a son of the late Lorenzo and Concetta Degirolamo.
He served in the Italian Army and owned and operated Domenico's Upholstery and Sudz and Dudz.
He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Stroudsburg and the Knights of Columbus.
In addition to his wife, surviving are five children, Concetta Carlson (wife of the late Frederick) of Winter Springs, FL, Antoinette Wesselius and husband Barkley of Stroudsburg, Lorenzo DeGirolamo and wife Christine of Bushkill, Daniel George Spadaro and wife Paige of Jersey City, NJ and Rosemarie Hughes of Lake Grove, NY; eight grandchildren, Derick, Brianna, Samantha, Kayla, Domenico ("DJ"), Lucas, Ryan and Sean; a great-grandchild, Brynnley; seven siblings, Paolo, Carlos, Teresa, Caterina, Antoinetta, Alba and Mario all of Italy; and many, many nieces and nephews.
The viewing will be on Monday, January 6, from 10:00am to 2:00pm (with a prayer service at 1:30pm) at the William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial remembrances be made to the American Brain Tumor Association.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020