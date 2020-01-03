Home

POWERED BY

Services
William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
1003 Main Street
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-9000

Domenico DeGirolamo


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Domenico DeGirolamo Obituary
Domenico DeGirolamo
8/3/1944 - 1/1/2020
Domenico DeGirolamo, 75, died Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at the Gardens of Stroud in East Stroudsburg where he was a resident for several years. He was the husband of Ida R. (Mastriana) DeGirolamo.
Born on August 3, 1944 in Bari, Italy, he was a son of the late Lorenzo and Concetta Degirolamo.
He served in the Italian Army and owned and operated Domenico's Upholstery and Sudz and Dudz.
He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Stroudsburg and the Knights of Columbus.
In addition to his wife, surviving are five children, Concetta Carlson (wife of the late Frederick) of Winter Springs, FL, Antoinette Wesselius and husband Barkley of Stroudsburg, Lorenzo DeGirolamo and wife Christine of Bushkill, Daniel George Spadaro and wife Paige of Jersey City, NJ and Rosemarie Hughes of Lake Grove, NY; eight grandchildren, Derick, Brianna, Samantha, Kayla, Domenico ("DJ"), Lucas, Ryan and Sean; a great-grandchild, Brynnley; seven siblings, Paolo, Carlos, Teresa, Caterina, Antoinetta, Alba and Mario all of Italy; and many, many nieces and nephews.
The viewing will be on Monday, January 6, from 10:00am to 2:00pm (with a prayer service at 1:30pm) at the William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial remembrances be made to the American Brain Tumor Association.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Domenico's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -