Dominick DiStefano01/21/1947 - 09/09/2020Dominick DiStefano, 73, of Stroudsburg, died Wednesday afternoon, September 9, 2020, at Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia.He was born on January 21, 1947, the son of Joseph and Mary DiStefano, and is survived by his wife Linda DiStefano, son Steven DiStefano and daughter Dana Nole and their spouses Robyn DiStefano and Brian Nole, as well as his sister Rae DiStefano and grandson Dominick DiStefano.Dominick and Linda were married on March 9, 1986, a little later in life than many others, but they were each other's soul mate, best friend and better half. It didn't matter what they were doing, they lived life to the fullest and enjoyed every moment they spent together.Dominick and Linda moved to Pennsylvania in 1986 and shortly after, he opened Pocono Dental Studio, where he worked as a Dental Technician for 15 years. Even with owning and running his own business, he never missed a Friday night under the football lights or an afternoon on the sidelines of a soccer game. Whether that meant working late or on weekends, he was at every activity his children were involved in.Known for his quick wit and smart sense of humor, the DiStefano house was a favorite of all his children's friends, who would often come over to seek advice or just talk with him since they knew the door was always open.Nothing made him happier than when his first grandchild entered the world, who was named Dominick after him. He would dance and sing with him, taught him how to play the harmonica and spent summer afternoons in his BMW, known by his grandson as "Grandpa's big toy."Family was always Dominick's number one priority and that love was evident each and every day. He was loved by many and will be missed by all, but we take joy in knowing that those we love never truly leave us.Dominick will be honored and remembered on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at the William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg; with a viewing from 2:00 to 6:00PM (with prayer service at 5:30PM). Private cremation will follow with burial at a later date.Due to current COVID health restrictions, the funeral home capacity is limited to twenty five people; and friends and family are asked to follow CDC guidelines by wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.William H. Clark Funeral Home1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg