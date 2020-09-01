Dominick Febbi7/29/1924 - 8/20/2020Dominick Febbi, 96, of Stroudsburg, died Thursday morning, August 20, 2020, while under hospice care in his daughter's home in Quakertown. He was the husband of the late Catherine Febbi with whom he shared 59 years of marriage at the time of her death on January 5, 2013.He was a World War II and Korean War veteran having served in the United States Navy.Born on July 29, 1924 in Boonton, NJ, he was a son of the late Matthew and Irene (Tarquino) Febbi.Dominick worked as a welder for the Ford Company and was also a maintenance man.Surviving are four children, Michael Febbi of Stroudsburg, Kathleen Alkema of Stroudsburg, Gail Esterly of Quakertown and Gary Febbi of Mountaintop; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and two great great grandsons.Services will be held Friday, September 18, from the William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg; with visitation beginning at 1:00PM followed by the funeral service at 2:00PM. Cremation was private.Due to current COVID health restrictions, the funeral home capacity is limited to twenty five people; and friends and family are asked to follow CDC guidelines by wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial remembrances be made to Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors Inc, 1117 Country Club Rd., Camp Hill, Pennsylvania 17011-1023William H. Clark Funeral Home1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg