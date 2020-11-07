Dominick Lorusso11-06-2020Dominick Lorusso, 66, of Henryville passed away peacefully at home on Friday, November 6, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, NY he was the son of the late Mauro and Domenica (Capozza) Lorusso.Dominick was of the Catholic faith. He had resided in the Henryville area for the past 35 years, and prior to that in Brooklyn , NY where he was the owner of Lorusso Carting.Dominick is survived by his nephew, Thomas Delucia of Staten Island, NY.Cremation will be private. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at a later date. The Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc. 23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 is assisting the family with arrangements.Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc