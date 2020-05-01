|
|
Donald A. Smith
4/30/2020
Donald A. Smith, 77, of Plainfield Township, formerly of Stroudsburg, quietly passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Old Orchard Health Care Center in Bethlehem Township. He and his wife, Judith A. (Padgett) Smith, would have celebrated 60 loving years of marriage on October 15. Born in Kunkletown, he was a son of the late Clark V. and Arlene E. (Smith) Smith. A member of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 773, Allentown, Donald's successful career as a truck driver, which spanned more than 35 years, started with Fiorot Trucking in Pen Argyl, later joining Silver Line Trucking in Wind Gap, before retiring in 2000 from Consolidated Freightways. He was a member of the former Pocono Christian Center in Snydersville. Survivors: In addition to his loving wife, Judith, he is survived by his six children, Laura Vivacqua and her husband, Thomas, of Newtown, PA, Duane Smith and his wife, Nichole, of Nazareth, Roger Smith and his wife, Laura, of Stroud Township, Gregory Smith and his wife, Lori, of Cresco, Jonathan Smith of Stroudsburg, and Jodi Holden and her husband, Randy, of Pen Argyl; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; three brothers, Kerry Smith and his wife, Nancy, of Wind Gap, Henry Smith and his companion, Carol, of Saylorsburg, and Timothy Smith and his wife, Cherie, of Zionsville; three sisters, Carol Counterman of Nazareth, Lila Zelko and her husband, John, of Upper Nazareth Township, and Eileen Zeigenfuse of Saylorsburg; many nieces and nephews. Donald was predeceased by an infant brother, Connon V. Smith. Services: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, A Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, LLC, Village of Moorestown – Bath. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to the , 3893 Adler Place, Suite 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017.
George G. Bensing Funeral Home
2165 Community Drive, Bath
bensingfuneralhome.net
Published in Pocono Record from May 1 to May 3, 2020