Donald D. Slutter05/04/1931 - 10/08/2020Donald D. Slutter, 89, of Stroud Township, died Thursday morning, October 8, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital - Monroe Campus in Bartonsville. He was the husband of Donna M. (Holland) Slutter with whom he shared 55 years of marriage.Born on May 4, 1931 at home in Stroudsburg, he was a son of the late Walter and Florence (Hallet) Slutter. He was a lifetime resident of Monroe County, 1950 graduate of Stroudsburg High School, and served in the United States Army.Don worked at Ronson in Delaware Water Gap for 20 years; then was a Stroud Township Police Officer for 23 years; and lastly worked for Blue Mountain Lakes Security for 23 years until retiring.He was a 55 year active member of the Stroud Township Volunteer Fire Department.In addition to his wife, surviving are a daughter, Debra Downey and husband Kevin of Stroudsburg; three grandchildren, Justin Downey and wife Morgan, Matthew Downey and fiance Monica, and Lucas Downey; a brother, Lester Slutter of Stroudsburg; many nieces and nephews; three kids that he considered as his "grandchildren", Cindy Mathiesen, Elizabeth Mathiesen and Thomas Mathiesen; his special canine companion, Poco; and a great grandson due in November. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Grace Jones and Anna Mae Drake; and two brothers, Walter "Roy" Slutter and Richard Slutter.There will be a viewing on Monday, October 12, from 5:00 to 7:00PM at the William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg. Services will be held on Tuesday, October 13, at the funeral home ; with viewing beginning at 10:00AM followed by the funeral service at 11:00AM with fire company chaplain, Brian McCartney officiating. Burial will follow at Laurelwood Cemetery in Stroudsburg.Due to current COVID health restrictions, the funeral home capacity is limited to fifty people; and friends and family are asked to follow CDC guidelines by wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial remembrances be made to Stroud Township Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 807, Stroudsburg, PA 18360.William H. Clark Funeral Home1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360