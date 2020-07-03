Donald E. Leap, Sr.
7/1/2020
Donald E. "Donnie" Leap Sr., 72, of Sciota, passed away Wednesday, July 1 in Phoebe Allentown Rehabilitative Center.
He was the loving husband of Bonnie S. (Nauman) Leap. They celebrated 19 years of marriage together.
Born in Sciota, he was the son of Norma L. (Willet) Leap (92 years old) and the late Elmer Leap.
In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by five children, Teresa "Sis" Lozo, Donnie "UB" Leap Jr., Craig Leap, Bryan Benninger, Shawn Benninger; three brothers, Wayne Leap, Earl Leap, Elmer Leap Jr.; three sisters, Doris Masten, Carolyn Bright, Helen Stephens; nine grandchildren, Jordan Lebel, Conner Leap, Dylan Koffel, Rowan Benninger, Colby Benninger, Katie Leap, Dylan Stager, Ava Benninger, Harper Benninger; a great grandson, Dawson Lebel, and one grandchild on the way.
Donnie retired from Hamilton Township where he worked for over forty years. He was an active member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Stroudsburg. In his younger years, he was an avid outdoorsman. He loved to fish and also hunt small and big game. He thoroughly enjoyed sports of all kinds, either playing, coaching, or watching. He was a caring and loving son, husband, father, brother, grandfather, and great grandfather. He will be deeply missed by all of his friends and family.
A viewing will be for the family members only at the request of the deceased. Graveside services will be the same day immediately after the family visitation. The graveside service will be held on Tuesday, July 7 at 3:00 PM in Buena Vista Cemetery, Brodheadsville with Rev. Livingstone Aaron officiating.
Anyone wishing to express their condolences via a sympathy card, they can be mailed to 1456 Brislin Road, Stroudsburg, PA 18360. Flower arrangements can be send to Kresge Funeral Home, 1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville, PA 18322.
For anyone wishing to make a donation, they can be made to Fresenius Kidney Care Dialysis Treatment Resources, 55 N. 3rd St., Stroudsburg, PA 18360, or to any of charity of one's choice
.
Kresge Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. www.kresgefuneralhome.com
Kresge Funeral Home
1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville kresgefuneralhome.com