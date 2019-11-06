|
Donald E. Pitzer
11/03/2019
Donald E. Pitzer, 80, of Pocono Lake, died Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Weatherwood Nursing Home in Weatherly. He was the loving husband of Joanne (McIntosh) Pitzer with whom he shared 56 years of marriage. Born in Charleston, West Virginia, he was a son of the late Donald H. and Violet (Savage) Pitzer.
He graduated from The Citadel, The Military College of South Carolina in Charleston, S.C. A proud Veteran, Donald served as 1st Lieutenant for the United States Army. After his honorable discharge, he was Vice President for several banking institutions. Donald served as President of the Clymer Library Board in Pocono Pines, sat on the Board of Directors and was past President of Arrowhead Lake Community Association in Pocono Lake, and was a member of the Citadel Alumni Association in Charleston, S.C. In addition to his wife, Donald is survived by his brother, Joseph Pitzer and his wife, Jean from Bradenton, Florida. He was preceded in death by his brother David M. Pitzer.
Reverend Jennifer Miller will conduct a memorial service at 11 a.m. Friday, November 15 at Pocono Lake United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Citadel Foundation, 171 Moultrie Street, Charleston, S.C. 29409 or Family Pillars Hospice, 3910 Alder Place Suite 130, Bethlehem, Pa 18017.
