Donald H. Everett Sr.
02/13/1928 - 05/14/2020
Donald H. Everett Sr., 92, of Effort, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020, in St. Luke's Hospital Lehighton Campus.
Born February 13, 1928, in Effort, he was a son of the late Harley and Ora (Murphy) Everett. He was married to Marion (Wernett) who passed away in 1981, and to Lorrayne (Bonser) who passed in 2002.
He is survived by a daughter, Donna Les and her significant other, David Snyder, of Palmerton; a son, Donald Everett Jr. of Effort; a grandson, Michael Les and his wife, Kristina, of Austin, Pa.; two great grandchildren, Isabel and Levi Les; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Leon.
Donald was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army in 1956. He retired from Mack Trucks in 1985. He was a 46-year member of the East Stroudsburg Elks Lodge No. 319, the American Legion, and a life member of the Pennsylvania State Showmen's Association.
Donald was an avid NASCAR fan. However, Donald's real passion was the West End Fair. Donald became involved with the fair in 1959, taking his father's position as fair director from Chestnuthill Township. He was the concession manager until his passing, held the positions of Assistant Secretary and Vice President over the years and was the Fair President for 40 years, stepping down from that office in 2018. Over the years, he witnessed the fair grow from a one-day affair to the current week-long event. He was closely involved in the fair's expansion of educational and entertainment opportunities for the community. The family would like to thank the fair officers, directors, members, concessionaires and fair-goers for their contributions to his lifelong love for the fair.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date. Interment will be in the Gilbert Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Donations in Donald's name may be made to the West End Fair Association, P.O. Box 115, Gilbert, PA 18331.
