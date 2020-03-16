|
Donald J. Kice
03/11/2020
Donald J. Kice, 76, of Canadensis, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono in East Stroudsburg. Born in East Stroudsburg, he was a son of the late Elmer and Dorothy (Getz) Kice. He was the owner and operator of Kice Landscape Service. He is survived by his son, Dean Kice and his companion, Jamie Gerold of Canadensis; dear friend and significant other, Donna Dunlap of Canadensis; brother, Richard Kice and his wife, Priscilla of Cresco; grandchildren: Madison and Timothy Kice; and nephews: Randy and Russell Kice. There will be a visitation from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 22 at Bolock Funeral Home, 6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Pocono Mountain East Girls Soccer; please make check payable to Cardinal Girls Soccer Pocono Mountain East High School, 231 Pocono Mountain School Road, Swiftwater, Pa 18370 Private cremation has been entrusted to Bolock Funeral Home Crematory.
