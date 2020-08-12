1/1
Donald Krebs
Donald Krebs
8/7/2020
Donald Krebs, 84, of Allentown, formerly of Saylorsburg, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020 at the Inpatient Hospice Unit of L.V. Hospital in Pennsylvania. He was the husband of
the late Ruth Ann (Schwarz) Krebs. Born in Elizabeth, NJ, he was the son of the
late Anthony and Ruth (Moore) Krebs. Before retiring, he worked as an auto
mechanic at Dooley Chevrolet and Eckners Garage. He will be remembered for
his love of cats and tending to his yard.
He is survived by son, Andrew, and his wife Mary (McDonald) of Allentown;
daughters, Nancy Krebs of Alabama, and Elizabeth Simmons Coughlin and her
husband Thomas of Florida. He was predeceased by brothers many years ago.
A private service will be arranged by Trexler Funeral Home, Allentown.
Trexler Funeral Home
1625 Highland Street
trexlerfuneralhome.com

Published in Pocono Record from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
610-434-9616
