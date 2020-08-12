Donald Krebs

Donald Krebs8/7/2020Donald Krebs, 84, of Allentown, formerly of Saylorsburg, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020 at the Inpatient Hospice Unit of L.V. Hospital in Pennsylvania. He was the husband ofthe late Ruth Ann (Schwarz) Krebs. Born in Elizabeth, NJ, he was the son of thelate Anthony and Ruth (Moore) Krebs. Before retiring, he worked as an automechanic at Dooley Chevrolet and Eckners Garage. He will be remembered forhis love of cats and tending to his yard.He is survived by son, Andrew, and his wife Mary (McDonald) of Allentown;daughters, Nancy Krebs of Alabama, and Elizabeth Simmons Coughlin and herhusband Thomas of Florida. He was predeceased by brothers many years ago.A private service will be arranged by Trexler Funeral Home, Allentown.Trexler Funeral Home1625 Highland Street