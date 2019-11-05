|
|
Donald L. Swanson
11/03/2019
Donald L. Swanson 65 of Stroudsburg, passed away on Sunday Nov. 3, 2019. He was the loving husband of Mary Ellen (Silk) Swanson with whom he had celebrated 30 years of marriage. Born in Morristown, NJ he was the son of Edward and Mary (Maines) Swanson.
Donald was a resident of the Stroudsburg area for the past 35 years and prior to that he resided in the Mendham, NJ area. Donald was an environmental consultant retiring from the Veola Company in Flanders, NJ where he worked for many years and more recently at the Hellers Gas Company in Effort.
In addition to his wife Mary Ellen he is survived by a daughter Caroline Swanson and her fiancé Keifer Krell of Montclair, NJ, and 2 sons: Daniel Swanson and Timothy Swanson both of Stroudsburg; siblings Edward (Butch) Swanson of Blacksburg, Virginia, Sharon Coutts and her husband Glenn of Mendham, NJ and David Swanson and his wife Leah of Charleston, SC, 3 nieces Lola Swanson, Allison Swanson and Julie Coutts and a nephew Glenn Swanson. Donald was preceded in death by a sister Susan Swanson Cherillo.
There will be a viewing on Fri., Nov. 8, 2019 from 4-7pm at the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc., 23 N. Ninth St., Stroudsburg.
Memorial donations can be made to Awsom Animal Shelter, 3129 Godfrey Ridge Dr., Stroudsburg, PA 18360
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home
23 N. Ninth St., Stroudsburg
pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019