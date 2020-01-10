|
Donald "Don" S. Sullivan
1/9/2020
Donald "Don" S. Sullivan, 85, of Tobyhanna, died Thursday, January 9, 2020 at home. He was the loving husband of Georgia (Lorentzatos) Sullivan, with whom he shared 65 years of marriage.
Born in New York, New York, he was a son of the late George and Rose (Wagner) Smith.
He grew up in Yorkville, New York, and enlisted in the Army during the Korean War. Don retired from Local #1 at the age 70, after 44 years of Elevator Construction. He was a practicing Mason for many years in New York and an active member of the Post 3448 in Tobyhanna. For many years he volunteered to help make his community, A Pocono County Place a better place to live. In addition to shooting at the range, Don enjoyed fishing with a friend, and most of all telling stories.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons: Christopher Sullivan and his wife, Eileen of Somers, New York; and Gregory Sullivan and his wife, Mindy of Yonkers, New York; brothers: John Sullivan and his wife, Elaine of Tucson, Arizona; and Al Hanzl and his wife, Edie of Brentwood Long Island, New York; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
There will be a viewing from noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday, January 15 at Bolock Funeral Home, 6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco. A service will begin at 3 p.m. at the funeral home with Military Honors to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Don may be made to the Post 3448, PO Box 461, Tobyhanna, Pa 18466.
Private cremation is entrusted to Bolock Funeral Home Crematory.
