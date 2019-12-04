|
Donald T. Strong
1/12/1937 - 12/3/2019
Donald T. Strong passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019. He was born in Cresco, Pa. 12 January 1937 to Delilah and Edgar Strong. He is survived by his wife Beverly; they were married for 57 years. He attended St. Matthew School and graduated in 1951, then going on to Stroudsburg High, graduating in 1955. While attending Stroudsburg High he fell in love with the game of golf and belonged to the Golf club. He caddied while in high school at Shawnee Inn. While still in High School he joined the Marine Reserves in 1955, and went into active duty with the Army in 1956 where he served in Schweinfurt, Germany.
Upon returning home he then went to lithe-type school in Ohio. His first job in the printing industry was with the Blairstown, NJ newspaper; later he joined the Pocono Record where he worked for the last 34 years of his printing career. He was an avid Golfer until his health became too poor to play, but to the very end he would watch every golf tournament there was. He also enjoyed football and was a Browns fan until along came the New England Patriots, never missing a game. He was a member of St. Luke's Catholic Church, Stroudsburg.
He is survived by: Diane and Larry Grebb who were a great help, sharing responsibilities for taking him to various doctor appointments and his weekly treatments, Carol and Paul Urban his breakfast buddy, Gordon and Beverly Hilliard, Judy and Bob Bryson who were always there for him and his Friday afternoon golf buddy. Niece Theresa Shupp-Rosso was always providing him with various foods he liked and colorful socks, Desiree and Ray Boling- Desi was his confidant when she was home and they would stay up late just talking, his great niece/granddaughters Tiffany and Jonathon Elliott, Heather Boling, and Amber Boling, and many more nieces and nephews, and his sister in law Joan Strong.
He was preceded in death by his son Ronald Scooter Strong, his mother and fathers, his siblings Romaine Smith, Carolina Hoffman, Lewis Strong, George Strong, and James Strong, all of Elkhart, Indiana, and his mother-in-law Dolores G. Paul.
He was a loving father and husband. He will be truly missed. A memorial and private ceremony will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers you can make a donation to the Dale and Francis Hughes Cancer Center, Hospice, or .
The Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc. 23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Pocono Record from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019