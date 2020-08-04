Donald W. LaBar08/03/2020Donald W. LaBar 77 of Saylorsburg, Pa. passed away Monday Aug. 3, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Dorothy (Diane) Swire LaBar with whom he had celebrated 56 years of marriage. Born in Stroudsburg he was the son of the late Frank Sr. and Viola (Counterman) LaBar.He was a resident of Saylorsburg for the past 30 years and prior to that he resided in the Stroudsburg area. He was of the Methodist faith.Donald worked as a mason for all his life: first working for Hap Miller for 23 years and later for C. & D. Contractors and Sons for 30 plus years.In addition to his wife Diane he is survived by 2 sons: Ronald LaBar and His wife Angelica of Tannersville, Harry Joe LaBar and his fiancé' Christine MacLenna of Saylorsburg, 2 daughters: Dorothy Stider and her husband Ray of Marshalls Creek and Donna Repsher of Tannersville, grandchildren and great grandchildren; siblings: Charles LaBar, Bruce LaBar, Frank Jr. Labar, Dorothy Silfee, Theresa Rauch, Carol Brush and Diane Silfee. Donald was preceded in death by a son Randy LaBar who died in 1996.There will be a viewing on Thursday Aug.6, 2020 from 10-12:00noon at the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th.St.Stroudsburg, Pa. followed by a service starting at noon with Pastor Margie Good officiating. Cremation will follow the service with burial of his ashes in the Sandhill Cemetery Bushkill, Pa.Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc.23 N. 9th.St., Stroudsburg