1/
Donald W. LaBarr
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald W. LaBarr
08/03/2020
Donald W. LaBar 77 of Saylorsburg, Pa. passed away Monday Aug.3, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Dorothy (Diane) Swire LaBar with whom he had celebrated 56 years of marriage.
He was a resident of Saylorsburg for the past 30 years and prior to that he resided in the Stroudsburg area. He was of the Methodist faith.
Donald worked as a mason for all his life: first working for Hap Miller for 23 years and later for C. & D. Contractors and Sons for 30 plus years.
In addition to his wife Diane he is survived by 2 sons: Donald LaBar and His wife Angelica of Tannersville, Harry Joe LaBar and his fiancé' Christine MacLenna of Saylorsburg, 2 daughters: Dorothy Stider and her husband Ray of Marshalls Creek and Donna Repsher of Tannersville, 8 grandchildren and several great grandchildren; siblings: Charles LaBar, Bruce LaBar , Frank Jr. Labar, Dorothy Silfee, Theresa Rauch, Carol Brush and Diane Silfee. Donald was preceded in death by a son Randy LaBar who died in 1996.
There will be a viewing on Thursday Aug.6, 2020 from 10-12:00noon at the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th.St.Stroudsburg, Pa. followed by a service starting at noon with Pastor Margie Good officiating. Cremation will follow the service with burial of his ashes in the Sandhill Cemetery Bushkill, Pa.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc.
23 N. 9th.St., Stroudsburg
Pulafuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pocono Record from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Viewing
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Joseph J Pula Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
6
Service
12:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Joseph J Pula Funeral Home
23 N 9Th St
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-7760
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Joseph J Pula Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved