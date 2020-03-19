|
|
Donna K. Watro
3/18/2020
Donna K. Watro, 75, of East Stroudsburg, Pa. died on Wednesday March 18, 2020. Born in Queens, New York she was the daughter of Edward and Kathryn (Baran) Watrobski. Donna resided in the E. Stroudsburg area for the past 26 years and prior to that she lived in the Wayne, N.J. and Brooklyn, N.Y. areas.
She worked for the New York State National Society for Blindness Prevention and she was member of the Church of St. John in Bushkill, Pa.
Donna is survived by a brother Edward Watrobski of Andover, N.J. and a sister Jane Staminski of Wayne, N.J.
A Private prayer service will be held for the immediate family only at the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th St. Stroudsburg, Pa.18360
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home
23 N 9th St., Stroudsburg
Pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020