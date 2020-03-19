Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph J Pula Funeral Home
23 N 9Th St
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-7760

Donna K. Watro

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna K. Watro Obituary
Donna K. Watro
3/18/2020
Donna K. Watro, 75, of East Stroudsburg, Pa. died on Wednesday March 18, 2020. Born in Queens, New York she was the daughter of Edward and Kathryn (Baran) Watrobski. Donna resided in the E. Stroudsburg area for the past 26 years and prior to that she lived in the Wayne, N.J. and Brooklyn, N.Y. areas.
She worked for the New York State National Society for Blindness Prevention and she was member of the Church of St. John in Bushkill, Pa.
Donna is survived by a brother Edward Watrobski of Andover, N.J. and a sister Jane Staminski of Wayne, N.J.
A Private prayer service will be held for the immediate family only at the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th St. Stroudsburg, Pa.18360
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home
23 N 9th St., Stroudsburg
Pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -