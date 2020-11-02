Donna Mae Beaver Miller09/30/2020Donna Mae Beaver Miller, 58, went home to her Father in Heaven on September 30, 2020.Donna was the oldest daughter of Lester ("PeeWee") and Dolores (Dunn) Beaver. She was born on May 1, 1962 and raised in East Stroudsburg; and graduated from East Stroudsburg High School.Through her years, Donna lived mostly in Florida and then in NW Georgia the last few years before her passing.Donna was a wonderful Mama and best friend to her daughter and recently connected in June with her son. She was also a wonderful and loving Nana to her two granddaughters and was the best big sister. She was smart, funny, loving, caring, a smartass and could be stubborn. Donna was very much loved and will be greatly missed. She had so many friends from childhood including Jeanie Frenz Willy; and two best friends who were like sisters from her and Brian's early years in Florida; a friendship that has lasted over 36 years; Cherry Ninehouser of Red Lion and Nancy Miller Kinkade of Plant City, FL.She is survived by her daughter, Sarah (Miller) Caldwell and her husband Sam of Bremen, GA; her son, Christopher Lewis (Matthew Miller) and his wife Cursti of Plant City, FL; sister, Lesley Beaver of Stroudsburg; her two granddaughters, Nana's girls; Avey Neff (Nana's nicknames Av & Avey Mae) and Alyssa Neff (Nana's nicknames Lyssiebug, Finger Lily, Lilybug & Lil) of Bremen, GA; niece, Vanessa Kresge (Nessa Mae) of Bangor; and nephews, Kurtis Kresge (Kurtie) of Stroudsburg and Nicholas (Nicky) Beaver of Lord's Valley.She was preceded in death by her parents, Lester ("PeeWee") and Dolores (Dunn) Beaver; brother, Jayson Beaver; and husband, Brian Miller.William H. Clark Funeral Home1003 Main Street