Donna Mae Serfass
2/15/1948 - 9/19/2020
Donna Mae Serfass, 72, of Stroudsburg, passed away peacefully on Saturday September 19, 2020 at St. Luke's Bethlehem Campus. She was the loving wife of 53 years to Robert E. Serfass Jr.
Born February 15, 1948 in Analomink PA, she was a daughter of the late Robert VanWhy and Viola (Oney) Burch.
Donna went to East Stroudsburg High School. She then worked at Riddell reconditioning as a seamstress. She loved to hunt with her family, going to the casino on the weekends and eating at Besecker's Diner. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She was a mom to everyone, even if they weren't hers. She will be missed dearly.
Those left to cherish her memory in addition to her husband Robert are; Daughter Robin Furler of Jim Thorpe; son: Robert Serfass III and wife Heather of East Stroudsburg; grandchildren: Robert E. Serfass of East Stroudsburg, Amber and Crystal Furler of Jim Thorpe; sister: Beverly Norris of Washington; brother: Robert VanWhy and his wife Pat of Montana.
She is predeceased by stepfather; Russell Burch and brothers; Edward VanWhy, Lawerence VanWhy and Gershum VanWhy.
A public visitation will be held on Thursday September 24, 2020 from 10-12p followed by a funeral prayer service at Lanterman & Allen Funeral Home Inc. 27 Washington St. East Stroudsburg. Interment will follow at Prospect Cemetery, East Stroudsburg.
Memorial Donations may be made directly to the family to offset funeral costs.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lanterman & Allen Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to lantermanallenfh.com
