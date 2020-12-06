Donna R. Klinger
07/11/1942 - 11/30/2020
Donna R. Klinger, nee' Hamblin 78, of Drums, passed away peacefully Monday morning, November 30, 2020, while under hospice care in her home with her best friend, Carol Kingsley, and beloved caregiver, Ruth Kehton, at her side. She gracefully but stubbornly battled Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) for 3 years never giving up who she was inside. She was the widow of William H. Klinger with whom she shared 21 happy years of marriage at the time of his death on April 30, 2016.
Born on July 11, 1942 in Windsor, CT, she was a daughter of the late Dorothy M. (Sebring) Morrow and the late Rev. Donald W. Hamblin.
Donna's true life's passion and calling was church music ministry, and she served over the period of three decades as organist and choir director at Crafton United Methodist Church and Carnegie United Methodist Church both in Pittsburgh and more recently at St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Drums. She always felt most fulfilled being with her family and her friends and was known as the sweetest, kindest soul. She loved to laugh, she had a talent for baking, and she lived for Christmas.
She attended Cherry Lane United Methodist Church in Tannersville, St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Drums, and was a proud member of the Red Hat Society in Drums.
Carrying on in her memory are her two sons, Theodore S. Chitambar and wife, Karen, of Newport, VT and J. Kendall Chitambar and wife, Donna, of Boulder, CO; two step-daughters, Kathleen Goodwin and husband Rodger of Meridian, MS and Karin Goolsby and husband Blaine of Hinton, Alberta, Canada;; eleven grandchildren, Hannah, Libby, Josie, Brent, Chris, Rory, Lilianna, Amber, T.J., Jacob and Joseph; her step-father, Lionel B. Morrow of Stroudsburg; two sisters, Dottye Jill Duval of Yreka, CA and Deslee Clark of Sunny Valley, OR; and aunts (Aunt Lulu Snyder & Aunt Jane Youngken), nephews & nieces (Rob, Lori, & Roy Hamblin; Chris Duval; Landon & Jaron Williams), and numerous cousins and friends in the Monroe County area and around the country whom she loved so much.
Due to current COVID restrictions, a virtual church memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 12th at 3pm Eastern time where her cremains will be buried alongside her husband, Bill, her mother, Dorothy, and many passed on family members at Cherry Lane United Methodist Cemetery. Her virtual service can be attended at , or on Facebook Live at .
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial remembrances be made to The ALS Association Greater Philadelphia Chapter, 321 Norristown Road (suite 260), Ambler, PA 19002 (webpa.alsa.org
) or to Cherry Lane United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 525, Tannersville, PA 18372.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street Stroudsburg, PA 18360 www.wmhclarkfuneralhome.com