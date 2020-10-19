Dorine L. Getz10/18/2020Dorine L. "Aunt Reenie" Getz, 87, of Albrightsville, passed away Sunday, October 18 at home surrounded by her loving daughter and family.She was the loving wife of the late Wilbur L. Getz. They celebrated 31 years of marriage together before his passing in 1993.Born in Dotters Corner, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Lettie (Smith) Feller.She was a member of the St. John's Lutheran Church in Effort.Dorine went out of her way to always help her family. She worked many years at the blouse factory, Kresgeville Manufacturing Company, Kresgeville. Dorine loved to sew and make crafts. She will be deeply missed by all of her friends and family.Dorine is survived by her daughter, Diane L. (Getz) Brong; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Bertha Dorshimer and Anna Mae Snyder.A graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 22 at 1:30 PM from the Dotters Corner Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Compassionate Care Hospice, 237 East Brown Street, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301.Attendees are reminded of the COVID-19 pandemic guidelines and are kindly asked to wear a mask and observe physical distancing.Kresge Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.Kresge Funeral Home1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville, PA