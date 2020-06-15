Doris Arlene Deen
1926 - 2020
Doris Arlene Deen
9/26/1926 - 6/13/2020
Doris Arlene Deen, 93, formerly of Mount Bethel, PA passed away Saturday, June 13th, at St. Luke's Hospital - Anderson Campus, Easton. She had been a resident of Moravian Hall Square in Nazareth, PA since 2013.
Doris was born in Martins Creek, PA on September 29, 1926, a daughter of the late Vernon and Elsie (Hester) Mack.
She was the wife of the late Herbert Price Deen, who passed away in 1990. Doris was a 1944 graduate of Bangor High School and a 1948 graduate of East Stroudsburg State Teachers College. She was employed as an elementary school teacher for the Bangor Area School District in Upper Mount Bethel Twp., PA until retiring in 1991. Doris previously taught for the New Hope and Solebury School Districts in Bucks County. She was a member of the Bangor Women's Club, former member and past President of Delta Kappa Gamma, a member of the Hunter Martin Museum in Martins Creek, the PSEA, and the PASR.
She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Stroudsburg, PA.
Doris is survived by a daughter, Candace A. Deen, of Lancaster, PA; two sons, Todd G. Deen, husband of Linda, of Mount Bethel, PA, and Mark T. Deen, husband of Jill, of New Port Richie, FL, 5 grandchildren, and 1 great-granddaughter. Doris was preceded in death by a sister, Helen Mack Beck.
Graveside services will be held privately at the convenience of the family at Church Hill Cemetery in Martins Creek, PA. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Gaffney Parsons Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., "Village of Johnsonville," Bangor, PA. Online condolences may be offered at www.gaffneyparsons.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 575 Main St., Stroudsburg, PA 18360.
Published in Pocono Record from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
