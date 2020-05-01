|
Doris D. Perry
4/30/2020
Doris D. Perry, 87 of Tobyhanna, Pa. died on Thursday April 30, 2020. She was the wife of the late Edward Perry. Born in Fort Gaines, Georgia she was the daughter of Henry and Minnie (Peppers) Morris.
Doris was residing in the Tobyhanna area for the past 20 years and prior to that she lived in the Newark, N.J. area. She worked as a nurse most of her life.
She is survived her son Steven and daughter in law Malisa Moses-Perry of Tobyhanna and 3 other sons: Jeffery Perry, Henry Perry and Donald Perry and several grandchildren and great grandchildren and cousins.
Cremation services were provided by the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th St., Stroudsburg, Pa. 18360
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home
23 N. 9th St., Stroudsburg
Pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from May 1 to May 2, 2020