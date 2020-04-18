|
Doris E. Cramer
04/18/2020
Doris E. (Dailey) Cramer, 96, entered into Eternal Life Saturday, April 18, 2020.
She was the daughter of the late Owen C. and Emma J. (Miller) Dailey, and the wife of the late Paul L. Cramer. They were married more than 50 years before his passing in 1994, and made their home in Stroudsburg.
Doris was a graduate of East Stroudsburg High School. She was a member of East Stroudsburg United Methodist Church where she served on the Administrative Board, taught Sunday school, was treasurer of her Sunday School Class, chaired the Music Committee, and was a member of the Church Choir for more than 58 years.
She joined the Music Study Club of the Stroudsburgs in 1955 serving in many capacities, both locally and on the state level. In 1987, the Club awarded her a Life Membership in the PA and National Federation of Music Clubs for her enthusiastic support and assistance in enriching the musical life of her club, community, and state. She was a founding member of The Harmony Belles in 1976 who performed for nursing homes and throughout the community. She supported the youth on their musical paths. Even though she suffered from dementia and could not speak, she could sing to any hymn and it comforted her. She visited patients in nursing homes and wrote many letters to shut-ins.
Doris loved to "work" in her many flower gardens and enjoyed sharing plants with anyone, but don't let your kickball come close to them! She wouldn't hesitate to "throw" a snake out of the way or show a neighborhood child how a praying mantis folded its hands in prayer. She loved her family and her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
She is survived by her children, Allan Cramer of Kansas City, Mo., Paula Gordon (Carlos Buford) of Bartonsville, Pa., and Linnea Weinman (Lester) of Reeders, Pa.; her grandchildren, Kyle (Lindy) Cramer of Liberty, Mo., Christie (Robert) Aronow of Collegeville, Pa., Lea Decker (Jeff) of Reeders, Pa., Taylor Weinman and his partner, Katelyn Hoppe of Bradenton, Fla.; her great grandchildren, Laina and Marra Cramer of Liberty, Mo., Jacob and Cooper Aronow of Collegeville, Pa., and Laci Decker of Reeders, Pa.; her sister-in-law, Sophie Cramer of East Stroudsburg, Pa.; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Helen Mills and Josephine Manchester, and her brother, Chauncey Dailey.
The family would like to thank Pleasant Valley Manor for their care and compassion for the last 10 years.
Graveside services will be private and at the convenience of the family in Cherry Lane Church Cemetery, Pocono Township.
Memorial donations may be made to Cherry Lane United Methodist Church, Blessings in a Backpack, P.O. Box 525, Tannersville, PA 18372. This program feeds local school children.
