Doris J. Solomon
1/11/1930 - 4/26/2020
Doris J. Solomon, 90, of Saylorsburg, PA passed away Sunday, April 26th, at the Lehigh Valley Hospice House of Monroe County, East Stroudsburg, PA.
Doris was born in Pen Argyl, PA on January 11, 1930, a daughter of the late Ernest A. and Bessie (Fahs) Rouch.
She was employed as a supervisor's assistant at the former Blue Ridge Winkler Textiles in Bangor, PA. Doris was a graduate of Bangor High School and she attended the former Churchman's Business School, in Easton, PA. She enjoyed sewing, singing with her sisters, and traveling to Africa.
Doris is survived by a sister, Christine Blake, a grandson, Joel Gillner, a niece, Jane Kennady, and a nephew, John McMasters. She was preceded in death by 2 sons, Brian and Neil Gillner, and a sister, Jeanette McMasters.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Gaffney Parsons Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., "Village of Johnsonville" Bangor, PA. Online condolences may be offered at www.gaffneyparsons.com.
Published in Pocono Record from May 14 to May 15, 2020