Doris L. Possinger11/06/1924 - 07/10/2020Doris L. Possinger, 95, formerly of East Stroudsburg, died Friday morning, July 10, 2020 at Pleasant Valley Manor in Hamilton Township where she was a resident since November 2010.Helen Doris LaBarre was born to parents, Ethel Vanscouten Hill and Carl LaBarre in Portland, PA on November 6, 1924. She dropped her proper name of Helen early on in her childhood and was called "Doris". Doris attended Stroudsburg School District and in Stroudsburg High School met the lover of her life, John L. Possinger, Jr. The two married in 1941 and raised four daughters together, Sandra Ann, Darcy Lou, Patti Jo and Jennifer Lee.Doris worked for the Stroudsburg School District starting her career in 1959 as cafeteria cook in Anamomink, which at that date in time was a one room schoolhouse. She continued to work in the cafeteria system for Stroudsburg for over 29 years, ending her career at the Stroudsburg Middle School on Chipperfield Drive. Over the years, Doris fed a lot of hungry kids. She also worked in the kitchen and provided meals for Stoney Acres Camp in the summers. If you were ever around Doris you were not hungry and if you were, she made something from nothing a lot of times.She loved horses and dogs and her horse Freckles was a neighborhood pet. Her last canine friend, a Great Dane named Voodoo was surely there to greet her with her family.Doris was predeceased by her husband, John; daughters, Sandra Ann Leiser and Darcy Lou Gannon.Family members left to carry on her traditions are: daughters, Patti Jo Hay (wife of John) and Jennifer Lee Decker (wife of Donald); her "perfect" grandchildren, James Leiser, John Leiser and wife Amy, Steven Leiser and wife Sandra, Boyd Gannon, Jr. and wife Jacqueline, Gretchen Gannon Pettit, Amanda Hay, Ronald Hay and wife Karen, Ryan Meissner and wife Dora, and Clinton Meissner and wife Heidi; along with 16 great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren.The family is asking at this time that you all raise a glass of cheer in Doris' name. No services are scheduled at this time and a private memorial will be planned at a later date by the family.The family wishes to take this opportunity to sincerely thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at Pleasant Valley Manor for caring for their family member, Doris. Thank you to all who have helped the family navigate through this confusing time.If you would like to do something in remembrance of Doris, be happy and make a meal for a friend in need.Peace be with you and good health to all.William H. Clark Funeral Home1003 Main St., Stroudsburg