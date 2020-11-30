Doris M. Cantore
11/28/2020
Doris M. Cantore, age 92 of Kunkletown, PA passed away with her family at her side on Saturday, November 28th at the Lehigh Valley Hospital Pocono in East Stroudsburg, PA.
Doris was the loving wife of the late Donald Cantore who passed away on May 14, 1998.
She was born in Philadelphia on February 10, 1928, daughter of the late Robert and Eva (Cegielski) Venango.
Doris worked for the Internal Revenue Service in Philadelphia for many years until retiring in 1993.
She was of the catholic faith.
We have been blessed with the presence of Doris in our lives. She will be deeply missed by her loving children: Donna Hix and her husband John of The Villages, FL, Donald Cantore and his wife Kathleen of Earlysville, VA and David Cantore and his wife Ann Marie of Bloomsburg, PA.
Doris was the loving grandmother to her five grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
She is also survived by two sisters: Rita Venango of Philadelphia and Marie Ferrante and her husband Nicholas of Philadelphia and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will begin 12 pm, Thursday, December 3rd at Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Rt. 209, Gilbert.
Family and friends are welcome to offer condolences on Thursday, December 3rd from 11 am until time of service at the funeral home.
Doris will be laid to rest next to her late husband Donald at the Gilbert Cemetery in Gilbert.
Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Route 209, Gilbert, PA in charge of arrangements. www.gowerfuneralhome.com
.
Gower Funeral Home & Crematory
Route 209, Gilbert, PA www.gowerfuneralhome.com