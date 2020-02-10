|
|
Doris Marie (Serfass) Haardt
2/6/2020
Doris Marie (Serfass) Haardt, 90, of Elizabethtown, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at the Elizabeth Manor, Elizabethtown. She was born in Palmerton, PA to the late Silas and Ida (Stemler) Serfass. She is predeceased by her husband Heiner "Henry"Haardt since February 20, 2018.
Doris was employed at Ronson for many years. She loved knitting, reading and doing crossword puzzles, most importantly she was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and aunt.
She is survived by her children: Barbara Serfass, Carol Altemose and husband James, Diane Anderson and husband Joe, Sharon Weidman and husband Dale, and Deborah Faulstick and husband Graydon, Michelle Perry and husband Thomas; grandchildren, Terry, Kimberly, Keynen, Ronald, David, Lindsay, Adam, Christel, Jake, and Emilee; several great grandchildren; and nieces and nephews, Douglas Youngkin, Marlene Bollinger, and Patricia Silcox. She is predeceased by a son in law John Serfass, nephew Larry Youngkin and her siblings Gilbert Serfass, Sterling Serfass, Valeria Solt and LaRue Youngkin.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 25 W. Pine St., Palmyra, PA 17078. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.
Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home
25 W. Pine St., Palmyra
FinkenbinderFamily.com
Published in Pocono Record from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020