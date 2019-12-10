Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vander May-Wayne Colonial Funeral Home Inc
567 Ratzer Rd
Wayne, NJ 07470
(973) 696-2900

Dorothy A. "Dottie" Atherton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy A. "Dottie" Atherton Obituary
Dorothy "Dottie" A. Atherton
12/04/2019
Dorothy "Dottie" A. Atherton, age 89, of Mrs. Bush's Personal Care Home, in Kunkletown, formerly of Wayne, NJ passed peacefully on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 10-11 AM with a Memorial Service to follow at the United Methodist Church in Wayne, NJ on Saturday, December 14, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the United Methodist Church of Wayne, 99 Parish Drive, Wayne, NJ 07470 would be greatly appreciated. For more visit www.vandermay.com
Vander May Wayne Colonial Funeral Home, Inc.
567 Ratzer Road, Wayne
vandermay.com
Published in Pocono Record from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -