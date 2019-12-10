|
Dorothy "Dottie" A. Atherton
12/04/2019
Dorothy "Dottie" A. Atherton, age 89, of Mrs. Bush's Personal Care Home, in Kunkletown, formerly of Wayne, NJ passed peacefully on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 10-11 AM with a Memorial Service to follow at the United Methodist Church in Wayne, NJ on Saturday, December 14, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the United Methodist Church of Wayne, 99 Parish Drive, Wayne, NJ 07470 would be greatly appreciated. For more visit www.vandermay.com
