Dorothy A. Eilenberger
3/20/2020
Dorothy A. "Dot" "Dottie" Eilenberger, 90, of East Stroudsburg passed away on Friday evening March 20, surrounded by her family. She was the loving wife of John M. Eilenberger Sr. They were married December 6, 1952 and celebrated 67 years of marriage in 2019.
Born September 26, 1929 in Stroudsburg, the daughter of the late Russell
and Georgia (Starner) Albertson. She was a lifetime resident of Monroe
County, where she was a 1947 Graduate of Stroudsburg High School. Dorothy was a star on the Basketball Team, a majorette, and sang with the chorus.
Dorothy worked for many years as a telephone operator for the Bell Telephone, retiring in 1989.
She had a very active life and was a member of the Civil Air Patrol (where she met her husband), the VFW Post #2540, Order of the Eastern Star, and the Bell Telephone Pioneers of America, Dorothy was a long time member of Manzanedo Rod & Gun Club in Price Township; She was an avid bowler and a champion snowmobile racer.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son John Jr and his wife Diane, her daughter Dawn and her husband Jim. Her grandchildren Cody, Kayleigh, Justin, Deanna, Dylan and Laura; and 2 great grandchildren and many beloved nieces and nephews. Dorothy was predeceased by her son Jeffrey, her brother Russell "Buddy" Albertson Jr, her sisters Evelyn Zaccaro and Lucille Cook.
Memorial funeral services will be held at a later date at Saint Paul's Lutheran Church of Smithfield, Craig's Meadow, East Stroudsburg with Pastor Deb Taylor officiating. At the request of the family, memorial donation may be made to either St Paul's Lutheran Church of Smithfiled, 139 Craig's Meadow Road, East Stroudsburg PA 18301 or to the Lehigh Valley Hospice Pocono, 502 VNA Road, East Stroudsburg PA 18301.
Published in Pocono Record from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2020